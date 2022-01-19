Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People walk outside Iraqi Criminal Court in Baghdad's Karkh district, Iraq, May 5, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File On December 31, Iraqi security forces killed 20 people from a single family in a raid on a home in Jableh district in Babil governorate, south of Baghdad. Security forces carried out the raid after reportedly receiving false information about a suspect purportedly living there. While the Iraqi government swiftly opened an investigation, the authorities should examine how security forces often appear to rely on unsubstantiated, questionable,…


