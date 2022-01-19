Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netizens mock China's suggestion that Omicron was brought to Beijing via a letter from Toronto

By Oiwan Lam
Based on the assumption that Omicron could spread through China via international mail, the Chinese authorities urged the public to reduce importing goods and receiving mail from overseas.


Global Voices


