Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey, a veteran pop star is facing scrutiny over song lyrics

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The 67-year-old singer-songwriter, Sezen Aksu, is being accused of degrading religious values because one sentence in her song reads, "Give my regards to the ignorant Eve and Adam."


