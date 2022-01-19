Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Retaliating against Rights Groups Means Retaliating against People in Need

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The team and supporters of the Belarusian human rights organization "Human Constanta." © 2022 Human Constanta Last year, Belarusian authorities redoubled their crackdown on civil society, shutting down hundreds of civic organizations and prosecuting and harassing human rights defenders and their families. This year is starting out no differently.  On January 13, the Minsk City Prosecutor ordered the website of Human Constanta, a prominent human rights organization working on digital rights and protecting the rights of non-Belarusian citizens, be blocked. The prosecutor…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


