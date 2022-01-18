Tolerance.ca
A huge project is underway to sequence the genome of every complex species on Earth

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
The Earth Biogenome Project, a global consortium that aims to sequence the genomes of all complex life on earth (some 1.8 million described species) in ten years, is ramping up.

The project’s origins, aims and progress are detailed in two multi-authored papers published today. Once…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


