Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Year’s Resolutions for Sport: Protect Children

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Residents of the Centre Technique National in Croix-des-Bouquets play in a match on May 12, 2020. Earlier this year, survivors and family members accused Haitian Football Federation president, Yves Jean-Bart, of raping young female players at the center and subjecting them to other abuses.  © 2020 PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images Ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month and FIFA’s World Cup in Qatar later this year, the international spotlight is on rights abuses surrounding mega-sporting events. That makes 2022 a good year for sports federations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A huge project is underway to sequence the genome of every complex species on Earth
~ Will a surprise candidate shake up the French election?
~ Research confirms men with older brothers are more likely to be gay, suggesting same-sex attraction has a biological basis
~ 4 ways to stop Australia's surge in rooftop solar from destabilising electricity prices
~ The republic debate is back (again) but we need more than a model to capture Australians' imagination
~ 63.5% of Australia's performing artists reported worsening mental health during COVID
~ How to look after your mental health if you're at home with COVID
~ COVID and schools: Australia is about to feel the full brunt of its teacher shortage
~ Microsoft purchase of Activision Blizzard won't clean up gamer culture overnight: 5 essential reads about sexual harassment and discrimination in gaming and tech
~ Smart devices can now read your mood and mind, leading to a new set of concerns about technology and consent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter