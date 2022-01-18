Research confirms men with older brothers are more likely to be gay, suggesting same-sex attraction has a biological basis
By Francisco Perales, Associate Professor, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Christine Ablaza, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Jan Kabatek, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
New research shows having a greater number of older brothers increases the probability of a person entering a same-sex union at some point in their lives.
This finding, detailed in our paper published today in the Journal of Sex Research, offers a rare insight into the origins of sexual orientation.
The origins of sexual orientation
In recent decades, many countries have achieved remarkable progress towards equal treatment of LGBTIQ+ people, including greater…
- Tuesday, January 18, 2022