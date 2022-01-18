Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban Use Harsh Tactics to Crush Afghan Women’s Rights Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women protesters demand justice and call for the Taliban to respect women’s rights in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 16, 2022. Photo provided by one of the protest organizers. The Taliban’s violent crackdown on a women’s rights demonstration in Kabul last weekend marks an alarming and unlawful escalation of efforts to suppress peaceful protest and free speech in Afghanistan. Human Rights Watch spoke with two protesters and a witness and reviewed video footage of the incident. Armed Taliban members were already present when women gathered at a planned meeting place on…


