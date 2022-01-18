Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Sadibou Marong takes over as director of RSF’s West Africa bureau

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is pleased to announce that Sadibou Marong, a Senegalese journalist who had been working for Amnesty International since 2014, is taking over this week as the director of RSF’s Dakar-based West Africa bureau.Marong is tasked with developing the activities of the bureau, which was created in 2019, and with reinforcing RSF’s impact in the region.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


