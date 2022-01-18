Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID is affecting school attendance in South Africa: piecing together the puzzle

By Debra Lynne Shepherd, Senior lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
Estimating how many learners have dropped out of school as a consequence of the COVID pandemic is an issue governments across the globe are trying to pin down. The subject has been open to intense debate in South Africa and often receives additional attention when the results for the final year of schooling are due for release.

As academics examining trends in access and learning outcomes over the past decade, we have taken a particular interest in measuring how the pandemic has contributed to learner dropout.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sadibou Marong takes over as director of RSF’s West Africa bureau
~ Lindiwe Sisulu: trading on a famous South African surname has its limits
~ Kwasi Wiredu cleared the way for modern African philosophy
~ The cost-of-living crisis will put more pressure on shoppers than COVID
~ A Very British Scandal: divorce courts have been shaming women since the 1800s
~ Ireland has the wind and seas to become an offshore superpower
~ 10 ways to help lonely loved ones in long-term care homes, according to an LTC worker
~ Should university instructors disclose mental health conditions? It's complicated
~ Carrots, sermons, sticks: Vaccine mandates face opposition around the globe
~ Artificial intelligence can discriminate on the basis of race and gender, and also age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter