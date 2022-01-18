Tolerance.ca
Kwasi Wiredu cleared the way for modern African philosophy

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
Kwasi Wiredu, often called the greatest living African philosopher, passed on 6 January 2022 in the US at the age of 90.

Wiredu was a central presence in the discipline by virtue of two highly influential books – Philosophy and an African Culture (1980) and Cultural Universals…The Conversation


