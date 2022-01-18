Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Very British Scandal: divorce courts have been shaming women since the 1800s

By Jennifer Aston, Senior Lecturer in History, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
The BBC drama A Very British Scandal introduced a new generation to the scandalous Argyll v Argyll divorce. The case saw Ian Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll petition to divorce his wife Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, on the grounds of her alleged adultery with 88 men. More shocking still, the Duke claimed to have photographic evidence of his wife engaged in adultery with at least…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sadibou Marong takes over as director of RSF’s West Africa bureau
~ Lindiwe Sisulu: trading on a famous South African surname has its limits
~ How COVID is affecting school attendance in South Africa: piecing together the puzzle
~ Kwasi Wiredu cleared the way for modern African philosophy
~ The cost-of-living crisis will put more pressure on shoppers than COVID
~ Ireland has the wind and seas to become an offshore superpower
~ 10 ways to help lonely loved ones in long-term care homes, according to an LTC worker
~ Should university instructors disclose mental health conditions? It's complicated
~ Carrots, sermons, sticks: Vaccine mandates face opposition around the globe
~ Artificial intelligence can discriminate on the basis of race and gender, and also age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter