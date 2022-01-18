Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence can discriminate on the basis of race and gender, and also age

By Charlene Chu, Assistant Professor, the Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto
Kathleen Leslie, Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Health Disciplines, Athabasca University
Rune Nyrup, Senior research fellow, History and Philosophy of Science, University of Cambridge
Shehroz Khan, Assistant Professor (Status), Institute of Biomaterials & Biomedical Engineering, University of Toronto
Algorithms have been shown to discriminate on the basis of race and gender. Studying age-related discrimination is essential to develop more equitable AI systems and technologies.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


