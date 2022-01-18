Artificial intelligence can discriminate on the basis of race and gender, and also age
By Charlene Chu, Assistant Professor, the Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto
Kathleen Leslie, Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Health Disciplines, Athabasca University
Rune Nyrup, Senior research fellow, History and Philosophy of Science, University of Cambridge
Shehroz Khan, Assistant Professor (Status), Institute of Biomaterials & Biomedical Engineering, University of Toronto
Algorithms have been shown to discriminate on the basis of race and gender. Studying age-related discrimination is essential to develop more equitable AI systems and technologies.
© The Conversation
