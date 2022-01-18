Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewables are cheaper than ever – so why are household energy bills only going up?

By Michael Grubb, Professor of Energy and Climate Change, UCL
Share this article
Not for the first time, global energy markets are in turmoil. Internationally traded gas prices more than quadrupled in 2021. In their wake, many energy suppliers have gone bust and household bills across Europe are set to soar. Energy prices are driving up the cost of living and inflation, but this is also a moment to realise the old saying: “never waste a good crisis”.

Some of the causes of sky-high energy bills are unavoidable – there is little that most governments can do about the wholesale price…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sadibou Marong takes over as director of RSF’s West Africa bureau
~ Lindiwe Sisulu: trading on a famous South African surname has its limits
~ How COVID is affecting school attendance in South Africa: piecing together the puzzle
~ Kwasi Wiredu cleared the way for modern African philosophy
~ The cost-of-living crisis will put more pressure on shoppers than COVID
~ A Very British Scandal: divorce courts have been shaming women since the 1800s
~ Ireland has the wind and seas to become an offshore superpower
~ 10 ways to help lonely loved ones in long-term care homes, according to an LTC worker
~ Should university instructors disclose mental health conditions? It's complicated
~ Carrots, sermons, sticks: Vaccine mandates face opposition around the globe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter