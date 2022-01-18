Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BBC funding: licence fee debate risks overlooking value of UK's public broadcasters

By Tom Chivers, Research Associate, School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
Stuart Allan, Professor of Journalism and Communication, Cardiff University
Share this article
The proposed two-year freeze in the TV licence fee has prompted a lively debate about BBC funding. The move puts huge pressure on the Corporation’s finances, which have taken an estimated 30% real-term cut since 2010. The National Audit Office suggested in its December 2021 report that further budget reductions may lead to more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sadibou Marong takes over as director of RSF’s West Africa bureau
~ Lindiwe Sisulu: trading on a famous South African surname has its limits
~ How COVID is affecting school attendance in South Africa: piecing together the puzzle
~ Kwasi Wiredu cleared the way for modern African philosophy
~ The cost-of-living crisis will put more pressure on shoppers than COVID
~ A Very British Scandal: divorce courts have been shaming women since the 1800s
~ Ireland has the wind and seas to become an offshore superpower
~ 10 ways to help lonely loved ones in long-term care homes, according to an LTC worker
~ Should university instructors disclose mental health conditions? It's complicated
~ Carrots, sermons, sticks: Vaccine mandates face opposition around the globe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter