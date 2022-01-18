Tolerance.ca
India Should Stop Using Abusive Foreign Funding Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The People’s Watch’s building in Madurai, India.   (Geneva) – The Indian government should immediately stop harassing the Centre for Promotion of Social Concerns and its program unit People’s Watch, ten human rights groups said today. The government should stop using the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and other abusive laws to silence civil society in India.  The groups are Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA), Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Amnesty International, International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Front Line Defenders, Human…


© Human Rights Watch -


