Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Les indices cruciaux sur le comportement du VIH dans le bassin du Congo: comment nous tentons de déchiffrer son code complexe

By Marcel Tongo Passo, Principal Investigator based at Centre for Research on Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases (CREMER), Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence (SANTHE)
Share this article
Des progrès considérables ont été accomplis dans la réalisation des objectifs 90-90-90 des Nations unies, afin de mettre fin au VIH/sida en tant que menace pour la santé publique. Ces objectifs consistent en ce que 90% des personnes séropositives connaissent leur statut, 90% reçoivent un traitement et voient leur charge virale supprimée.

Mais l'épidémie est encore loin d'être vaincue. L'une des principales raisons est la diversité dont fait preuve le virus du groupe M du VIH (VIH-1M), et qui affecte…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mutual aid: can community fridges bring anarchist politics to the mainstream?
~ Lack of trust in public figures linked to COVID vaccine hesitancy – new research
~ How the brain tunes in to unfamiliar voices while you're sleeping – and why it matters
~ These machines scrub greenhouse gases from the air – an inventor of direct air capture technology shows how it works
~ More than masks and critical race theory – 3 tasks you should be prepared to do before you run for school board
~ Sperm donation is largely unregulated, but that could soon change as lawsuits multiply
~ Why massive new youth sports facilities may not lead to the tourist boom many communities hope for when they build them
~ Fact-checking may be important, but it won't help Americans learn to disagree better
~ Taliban 2.0 aren't so different from the first regime, after all
~ Yes, it's easier to get birth control than it was in the 1970s – but women still need abortion care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter