Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mythologised, memorialised then forgotten: a history of Australia's bushfire reporting

By Fiannuala Morgan, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
Share this article
Bushfires in Australia have been reported on regularly since the 19th century. Revisiting these reports shows shifting attitudes towards disaster.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Greece: New Biometrics Policing Program Undermines Rights
~ New, exclusive letters between the queen and 6 governors-general show the evolution of a relationship of equals
~ Another coup has been averted in Burkina Faso: but for how long?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Deprive Women of Livelihoods, Identity
~ Coalition slumps in first poll of 2022 as voters lose confidence in Morrison's handling of pandemic
~ As international students return, let's not return to the status quo of isolation and exploitation
~ Pandemic disruption to PhD research is bad for society and the economy – but there are solutions
~ Time to upgrade from cloth and surgical masks to respirators? Your questions answered
~ Myocarditis: COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination
~ Conversations about consent need to start early, and parents need to get comfortable with it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter