Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another coup has been averted in Burkina Faso: but for how long?

By Daniel Eizenga, Research Fellow, Africa Center for Strategic Studies
Share this article
Within a few weeks of the start of a new year and West Africa had its first attempted coup d’état. On January 12 the Burkinabè government announced that it foiled a plot from within the armed forces to destabilise the state.

At a press conference, Minister of Defence, General Aimé Barthélemy Simporé, announced that 10 soldiers and 5 civilians had…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New, exclusive letters between the queen and 6 governors-general show the evolution of a relationship of equals
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Deprive Women of Livelihoods, Identity
~ Coalition slumps in first poll of 2022 as voters lose confidence in Morrison's handling of pandemic
~ Mythologised, memorialised then forgotten: a history of Australia's bushfire reporting
~ As international students return, let's not return to the status quo of isolation and exploitation
~ Pandemic disruption to PhD research is bad for society and the economy – but there are solutions
~ Time to upgrade from cloth and surgical masks to respirators? Your questions answered
~ Myocarditis: COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination
~ Conversations about consent need to start early, and parents need to get comfortable with it
~ 3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter