Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Deprive Women of Livelihoods, Identity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burqa-clad women walk on a street in Ghazni City, in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, November 15, 2021. © 2021 HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Taliban rule has had a devastating impact on Afghan women and girls, new research shows, Human Rights Watch and the Human Rights Institute at San Jose State University (SJSU) said today. The organizations looked at the conditions for women since the Taliban took control in Ghazni province, in southeastern Afghanistan. Since taking control of the city of Ghazni on August 12, 2021, days before entering Afghanistan’s…


© Human Rights Watch -


