Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic disruption to PhD research is bad for society and the economy – but there are solutions

By Catherine Whitby, Postgraduate Lead in the School of Natural Sciences and Associate Professor in Chemistry, Massey University
COVID-19 lockdowns have kept researchers from their labs and libraries and delayed projects. What can be done to reduce the likely impacts?The Conversation


© The Conversation -


