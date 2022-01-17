Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From fairytale to gothic ghost story: how 40 years of biopics showed Princess Diana on screen

By Giselle Bastin, Associate Professor of English, Flinders University
Share this article
Since the earliest Princess Diana biopics appeared soon after the royal wedding in 1981, there have been repeated attempts to bring to the screen the story of Diana’s journey from blue-blooded ingenue through to tragic princess trapped within – and then expelled from – the royal system.

A long string of actresses, with replicas of the outfits she wore and a blond wig (sometimes precariously) in place, have walked through episodic storylines, charting the “greatest hits” of what is known of Diana’s royal life.

Biopics about the princess tend to be shaped according to the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myocarditis: COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination
~ Conversations about consent need to start early, and parents need to get comfortable with it
~ 3 ways for businesses to fuel innovation and drive performance
~ Sponges can survive low oxygen and warming waters. They could be the main reef organisms in the future
~ No, chivalry is not dead – but it's about time it was
~ Sportswashing: how mining and energy companies sponsor your favourite sports to help clean up their image
~ Canada's pandemic recovery urgently needs a national school meal program
~ 'Never' or just 'not yet?' How timing affects COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
~ Climate change is creating security threats around the world – and militaries are responding
~ Twitter's deal with Nigerian government sacrifices digital rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter