Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's pandemic recovery urgently needs a national school meal program

By Amberley T. Ruetz, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Community Health and Epidemiology, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development should start developing federal-provincial/territorial accords towards implementing a national school nutritious meal program.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


