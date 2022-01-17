'Never' or just 'not yet?' How timing affects COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy
By Vivian Harbers, Project Manager, COVID-19 Canadian Social Impacts Research Study, University of Guelph
Eric B. Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Jean-François Daoust, Assistant Professor, University of Edinburgh
Vaccine hesitancy may be a waiting game. Even those who said they would never get the COVID-19 vaccine if it were available immediately became more likely to do so when it was available in the future.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 17, 2022