Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Never' or just 'not yet?' How timing affects COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

By Vivian Harbers, Project Manager, COVID-19 Canadian Social Impacts Research Study, University of Guelph
Eric B. Kennedy, Assistant Professor, Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Jean-François Daoust, Assistant Professor, University of Edinburgh
Vaccine hesitancy may be a waiting game. Even those who said they would never get the COVID-19 vaccine if it were available immediately became more likely to do so when it was available in the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


