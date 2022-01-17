Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is creating security threats around the world – and militaries are responding

By Timothy Clack, Lecturer in Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Oxford
The British military is currently “too slow and resistant to change”, according to Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the UK’s chief of defence staff. The urgent always takes priority over the important. But in the context of one of the world’s biggest security issues – climate change – threats and adaptations are evolving at pace.

In summer 2021, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change raised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


