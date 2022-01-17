Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Languishing: what to do if you're feeling restless, apathetic or empty

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Share this article
If you’ve been feeling restless, apathetic or even emotionally empty since the pandemic began, you may be “languishing”. Languishing is described as an emotional state of limbo, aimlessness and low mood, which can last for a long time. But while languishing isn’t itself considered a mental health disorder, it could ultimately lead to anxiety or depression.

Many people may even have experienced – or may still be experiencing – languishing without really even know what it is or why they’re feeling that way. In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to be a god: we might one day create virtual worlds with characters as intelligent as ourselves
~ Airline tie-up for Kenya and South Africa: possible rewards, and risks
~ Why merging Uganda’s electricity sector agencies is a bad idea
~ How Africa's entrepreneurs are handling the continent's challenges: new book
~ Legal tools exist to protect South Africa’s city ecosystems: it's up to councils to use them
~ Children exercised less during lockdown – here's how to get them moving again
~ Why is alcohol thought to be relaxing? Victorian and Edwardian explorers might hold the clue
~ Firms are cutting sick pay for the unvaccinated – what does employment law say?
~ What was everyone else doing while Downing street was hosting 'work gatherings' in the garden? A look at the data
~ How going from care to prison compounds women's trauma – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter