Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Decolonising Shakespeare: setting Othello in Ghana and Pericles in Glasgow

By Henry Bell, Senior Lecturer in Performance, University of the West of Scotland
Stephen Collins, Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland
Over the last few years the issue of decolonising the curriculum has become a growing concern for UK universities. This means recognising the legacy of western colonialism and rethinking the way we teach and research.

Decolonising Shakespeare, with its historic links to English national identity, language and culture is a particularly knotty challenge.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


