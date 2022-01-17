Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Temporary Accommodation Violates Children’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(London) – Children in London are growing up in substandard and uninhabitable “temporary accommodation” as a result of persistent policy failures by central and local government, Human Rights Watch and the Childhood Trust said in a joint report released today. The UK government is failing in its duty to ensure the right to adequate housing for homeless families. January 17, 2022 “I Want Us to Live Like Humans Again” Families in Temporary Accommodation in London, UK Download the full report in English The 51-page report, “I Want Us to Live Like Humans Again”: Families in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Women weavers in Assam weather the pandemic and climate change through community groups
~ Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals cases highlight rising communal misogyny in India
~ 3 local solutions to replace coal jobs and ensure a just transition for mining communities
~ The Tonga volcanic eruption has revealed the vulnerabilities in our global telecommunication system
~ Waves from the Tonga tsunami are still being felt in Australia – and even a 50cm surge could knock you off your feet
~ Nigeria: Child Marriage Violates Girls’ Rights
~ Typhoon Rai aftermath highlights Duterte’s sluggish disaster response
~ Philippines: End Deadly ‘Red-Tagging’ of Activists
~ Maternal metamorphosis: how mothering has changed in Australia since the second world war
~ When is the right time for children to learn to swim?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter