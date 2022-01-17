Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Tonga volcanic eruption has revealed the vulnerabilities in our global telecommunication system

By Dale Dominey-Howes, Professor of Hazards and Disaster Risk Sciences, University of Sydney
Share this article
In the wake of a violent volcanic eruption in Tonga, much of the communication with residents on the islands remains at a standstill. In our modern, highly-connected world, more than 95% of global data transfer occurs along fibre-optic cables that criss-cross through the world’s oceans.

Breakage or interruption to this critical infrastructure can have catastrophic local, regional and even global consequences. This is exactly what has happened in Tonga following Saturday’s volcano-tsunami disaster.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 3 local solutions to replace coal jobs and ensure a just transition for mining communities
~ Waves from the Tonga tsunami are still being felt in Australia – and even a 50cm surge could knock you off your feet
~ Nigeria: Child Marriage Violates Girls’ Rights
~ Typhoon Rai aftermath highlights Duterte’s sluggish disaster response
~ Philippines: End Deadly ‘Red-Tagging’ of Activists
~ Maternal metamorphosis: how mothering has changed in Australia since the second world war
~ When is the right time for children to learn to swim?
~ Cannibalism, mutilation and murder: the Australian calamities that rival Yellowjackets for survival horror
~ How power-to-X technology could help decarbonise Indonesia's industrial sector
~ Who are the 'Original Sovereigns' who were camped out at Old Parliament House and what are their aims?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter