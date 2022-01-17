Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Child Marriage Violates Girls’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman protests against underage marriage, Lagos, Nigeria.   © 2017 / AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File (Abuja) – Child marriage remains prevalent in Nigeria because the federal and state governments have not adequately enforced laws to prevent it, Human Rights Watch said today. Nigeria’s rates of child marriage are some of the highest on the African continent. Although the federal Child Rights Act (CRA, 2003) prohibits marriage below age 18, the Nigerian constitution contains provisions which appear to conflict with this position. States with Islamic legal systems have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 3 local solutions to replace coal jobs and ensure a just transition for mining communities
~ The Tonga volcanic eruption has revealed the vulnerabilities in our global telecommunication system
~ Waves from the Tonga tsunami are still being felt in Australia – and even a 50cm surge could knock you off your feet
~ Typhoon Rai aftermath highlights Duterte’s sluggish disaster response
~ Philippines: End Deadly ‘Red-Tagging’ of Activists
~ Maternal metamorphosis: how mothering has changed in Australia since the second world war
~ When is the right time for children to learn to swim?
~ Cannibalism, mutilation and murder: the Australian calamities that rival Yellowjackets for survival horror
~ How power-to-X technology could help decarbonise Indonesia's industrial sector
~ Who are the 'Original Sovereigns' who were camped out at Old Parliament House and what are their aims?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter