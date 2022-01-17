Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: End Deadly ‘Red-Tagging’ of Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Manila) – The Philippine government should end the “red-tagging” of activists as rebels or supporters of the communist insurgency, Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a video about the threatening practice and its impact. The video features a human rights activist, a workers’ rights advocate, and a journalist whom the authorities have red-tagged. Red-tagging, also known as red-baiting, has been used for decades in the Philippines in the government’s campaign against the communist New People’s Army (NPA), which began in 1969. The government’s counterinsurgency efforts include publicly accusing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Typhoon Rai aftermath highlights Duterte’s sluggish disaster response
~ Maternal metamorphosis: how mothering has changed in Australia since the second world war
~ When is the right time for children to learn to swim?
~ Cannibalism, mutilation and murder: the Australian calamities that rival Yellowjackets for survival horror
~ How power-to-X technology could help decarbonise Indonesia's industrial sector
~ Who are the 'Original Sovereigns' who were camped out at Old Parliament House and what are their aims?
~ 'Our community is small, but our spirit is strong': how art forms the heart of Cobargo's Black Summer fires recovery
~ What makes a vegan-friendly wine vegan? And how's it different to conventional wine?
~ Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry
~ The Singapore-inspired idea for using super for housing that could cut costs 50%
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter