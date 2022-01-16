Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Birtherism,' Trump and anti-Black racism: Conspiracy theorists twist evidence to maintain status quo

By David Guignion, PhD Candidate, Media Studies, Western University
We need to interrogate how evidence might be used to do more than describe a conspiracy; it might work to maintain a certain status quo — in this case, anti-Black racism.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


