Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The movie 'Finch' explores how dogs help us define humanity

By Michael Cameron, PhD Candidate of English, Dalhousie University, Dalhousie University
Share this article
‘Finch’ can be seen in a larger tradition of science fiction that explores the nature of being human through the human-dog relationship.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Canada should be preparing to help young Afghan refugees
~ Yes, your dog can understand what you're saying — to a point
~ 'Birtherism,' Trump and anti-Black racism: Conspiracy theorists twist evidence to maintain status quo
~ Novak Djokovic to be deported after Federal Court upholds government visa cancellation
~ Why Novak Djokovic lost his fight to stay in Australia – and why it sets a concerning precedent
~ Mental health patients in Ghana share their stories about stigma and suffering
~ Lakes in the Democratic Republic of Congo are contested spaces. Here's why
~ African countries are stuck on the free movement of people. How to break the logjam
~ Mali cancels military agreements with France
~ Why the volcanic eruption in Tonga was so violent, and what to expect next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter