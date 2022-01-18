Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health patients in Ghana share their stories about stigma and suffering

By Magnus Mfoafo-M'Carthy, Associate Professor, Wilfrid Laurier University
Jeff Grischow, Associate Professor, Wilfrid Laurier University
Share this article
Despite global advances in disability rights, stigma towards individuals diagnosed with mental illness is common across the African continent. In Ghana, research has shown that one of the main roots of stigmatisation is the belief that mental illnesses are caused by supernatural forces, including spiritual punishment for parents’ misdeeds. As a result, Ghanaians with mental illness are often mistreated (sometimes violently), mocked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia’s refugees react to double standard over tennis star Novak Djokovic's treatment
~ Greece: New Biometrics Policing Program Undermines Rights
~ New, exclusive letters between the queen and 6 governors-general show the evolution of a relationship of equals
~ Another coup has been averted in Burkina Faso: but for how long?
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Deprive Women of Livelihoods, Identity
~ Coalition slumps in first poll of 2022 as voters lose confidence in Morrison's handling of pandemic
~ Mythologised, memorialised then forgotten: a history of Australia's bushfire reporting
~ As international students return, let's not return to the status quo of isolation and exploitation
~ Pandemic disruption to PhD research is bad for society and the economy – but there are solutions
~ Time to upgrade from cloth and surgical masks to respirators? Your questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter