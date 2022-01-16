Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lakes in the Democratic Republic of Congo are contested spaces. Here's why

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Share this article
Some lakes in the DRC should be thought of as rebellious landscapes having their own social, political and cultural dynamics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mental health patients in Ghana share their stories about stigma and suffering
~ African countries are stuck on the free movement of people. How to break the logjam
~ Mali cancels military agreements with France
~ Why the volcanic eruption in Tonga was so violent, and what to expect next
~ Excitement, misgivings over Japan's newest bullet train
~ Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College
~ RSF asks UN to investigate Iranian journalist Baktash Abtin’s death
~ ‘I didn't ask for it!': Four women fighting against gender-based violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ The strange new government of Kazakhstan
~ CSTO peacekeeping force begins pull-out from Kazakhstan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter