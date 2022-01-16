Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African countries are stuck on the free movement of people. How to break the logjam

By Alan Hirsch, Professor and Director of The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
Share this article
Most African countries signed onto the Free Movement of Persons protocol in Addis Ababa in January 2018. Its rationale was set out clearly: the free movement of people – as well as capital goods and services – would promote integration and herald in a host of other benefits. These included improving science, technology,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mental health patients in Ghana share their stories about stigma and suffering
~ Lakes in the Democratic Republic of Congo are contested spaces. Here's why
~ Mali cancels military agreements with France
~ Why the volcanic eruption in Tonga was so violent, and what to expect next
~ Excitement, misgivings over Japan's newest bullet train
~ Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.: 5 things I've learned curating the MLK Collection at Morehouse College
~ RSF asks UN to investigate Iranian journalist Baktash Abtin’s death
~ ‘I didn't ask for it!': Four women fighting against gender-based violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ The strange new government of Kazakhstan
~ CSTO peacekeeping force begins pull-out from Kazakhstan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter