'We're entering unprecedented territory': sports expert Q&A on what Djokovic row means for unvaccinated elite athletes

By Keith Parry, Deputy Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
Tennis star Novak Djokovic looks to be out of the Australian Open after the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, cancelled his visa “on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”. This follows an earlier quashing of the original decision by Border Force officials to cancel the Serbian player’s visa when he arrived in Australia because he didn’t have a COVID vaccination. Djokovic’s lawyers have now headed to court to seek an injunction against his deportation.

Djokovic was seeking a tenth title at the event,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


