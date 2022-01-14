Tolerance.ca
Why lowering everyone's energy bills is a better solution than targeting only the most vulnerable

By Neil Simcock, Lecturer in Human Geography, Liverpool John Moores University
Energy bills will rise by as much as 50% from April 2022 unless the government intervenes, as Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem is expected to raise its price cap. Many households face a cost of living crisis and dramatically increased fuel poverty.

Most political parties agree that the government will need to step in to shelter consumers from this expected price rise. There is also widespread agreement in Westminster that financial…The Conversation


