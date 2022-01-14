Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tackling ageing may be best way to prevent multiple chronic conditions from developing in older people

By Janet M. Lord, Professor of Immune Cell Biology, University of Birmingham
Carolyn Greig, Professor of Musculoskeletal Ageing and Health, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Over half of UK adults over the age of 65 live with two or more long-term health conditions – commonly known as multimorbidity. People living with multimorbidity not only have a shorter life expectancy, but they may also experience poorer physical and mental health.

Crucially, over half of GP consultations and hospital appointments involve patients…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bulgaria: Alarming SLAPP cases endanger fragile media freedom
~ Omicron: viral load can be at its highest at day five so cutting isolation period doesn't make sense
~ Four times Shakespeare has inspired stories about robots and AI
~ A Turkish harem on the Acropolis? It's most likely a Greek myth
~ How El Salvador and Nigeria are taking different approaches to digital currencies – plus, are we living in a simulation? The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ The metaverse is money and crypto is king – why you'll be on a blockchain when you're virtual-world hopping
~ Seditious conspiracy charge against Oath Keepers founder and others in Jan. 6 riot faces First Amendment hurdle
~ Civil war in the US is unlikely because grievance doesn't necessarily translate directly into violence
~ Sugar detox? Cutting carbs? A doctor explains why you should keep fruit on the menu
~ Colleges accused of conspiring to make low-income students pay more
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter