Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The metaverse is money and crypto is king – why you'll be on a blockchain when you're virtual-world hopping

By Rabindra Ratan, Associate Professor of Media and Information, Michigan State University
Dar Meshi, Assistant Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Michigan State University
For the metaverse to work, people need to own their virtual bodies and possessions and be able to spend money. The same cryptographic technology behind bitcoin will make that possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


