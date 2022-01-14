Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Russian is Ukraine? (Clue: not as much as Vladimir Putin insists)

By Olivia Durand, Postdoctoral associate in history, University of Oxford
Share this article
A political pamphlet published in 1762 described a conversation between “Great Russia” and “Little Russia”. In the exchange, the latter refused to be simply reduced to part of Great Russia and put forward its own unique history and identity. At the time, the name “Ukraine” did not yet designate a state. But the noun ukraina – a word that meant “borderland” in several Slavic languages – was already used to describe its future territory: the vast steppe region surrounding the Dnipro (Dnieper) River and bordering…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bulgaria: Alarming SLAPP cases endanger fragile media freedom
~ Omicron: viral load can be at its highest at day five so cutting isolation period doesn't make sense
~ Tackling ageing may be best way to prevent multiple chronic conditions from developing in older people
~ Four times Shakespeare has inspired stories about robots and AI
~ A Turkish harem on the Acropolis? It's most likely a Greek myth
~ How El Salvador and Nigeria are taking different approaches to digital currencies – plus, are we living in a simulation? The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ The metaverse is money and crypto is king – why you'll be on a blockchain when you're virtual-world hopping
~ Seditious conspiracy charge against Oath Keepers founder and others in Jan. 6 riot faces First Amendment hurdle
~ Civil war in the US is unlikely because grievance doesn't necessarily translate directly into violence
~ Sugar detox? Cutting carbs? A doctor explains why you should keep fruit on the menu
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter