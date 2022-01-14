Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Minorities, Activists Targeted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan police enforce all-island travel restrictions amid Covid 19 pandemic in Sri Lanka, May 14, 2021. ©2021 AP Photo/ Akila Jayawardana/NurPhoto (New York) – The Sri Lankan government in 2021 suppressed minority communities, harassed activists, and undermined democratic institutions, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa failed to carry out legal reforms promised to its international partners and blocked accountability for grave violations, including past war crimes. “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa…


© Human Rights Watch -


