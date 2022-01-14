Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bulgaria : Alarming SLAPP cases endanger fragile media freedom

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the judicial harassment of two Bulgarian investigative journalists and calls on Bulgaria’s new government to pass legislation that protects the media against gag suits.Just before Christmas, Sofia City Court ordered


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Sixteen organisations reiterate their support for Carole Cadwalladr as she faces SLAPP trial
~ Novak Djokovic has long divided opinion. Now, his legacy will be complicated even further
~ The discovery of insulin: meet the feuding scientists who all lay a claim – podcast
~ Rogue planets: how wandering bodies in interstellar space ended up on their own
~ A 2019 Kazakh song about Nur-Sultan reads like news commentary in January 2022
~ ‘Our activism won't stop': The Oyan movement recounts the January protests in Kazakhstan
~ Syrian survivors of torture rejoice over German court indicting ex-intelligence officer
~ Remembering Louis Maqhubela, pioneering and enigmatic South African painter
~ Novak Djokovic's visa cancelled 'in the public interest', with possible 3-year ban from Australia
~ In Georgia, six months after the tragic death of journalist, authorities blame drug overdose
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter