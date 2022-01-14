Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Novak Djokovic has long divided opinion. Now, his legacy will be complicated even further

By Daryl Adair, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
With his Australian visa now cancelled for a second time, the tennis star will likely not be able to chase history at his most successful Grand Slam tournament.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bulgaria : Alarming SLAPP cases endanger fragile media freedom
~ Sixteen organisations reiterate their support for Carole Cadwalladr as she faces SLAPP trial
~ The discovery of insulin: meet the feuding scientists who all lay a claim – podcast
~ Rogue planets: how wandering bodies in interstellar space ended up on their own
~ A 2019 Kazakh song about Nur-Sultan reads like news commentary in January 2022
~ ‘Our activism won't stop': The Oyan movement recounts the January protests in Kazakhstan
~ Syrian survivors of torture rejoice over German court indicting ex-intelligence officer
~ Remembering Louis Maqhubela, pioneering and enigmatic South African painter
~ Novak Djokovic's visa cancelled 'in the public interest', with possible 3-year ban from Australia
~ In Georgia, six months after the tragic death of journalist, authorities blame drug overdose
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter