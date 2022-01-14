Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The discovery of insulin: meet the feuding scientists who all lay a claim – podcast

By Kersten Hall, Author and Honorary Fellow, School of Philosophy, Religion and History of Science, University of Leeds
The audio version of an in-depth article on the feuding scientists who battled for credit over the discovery of insulin.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


