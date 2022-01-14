Tolerance.ca
‘Our activism won't stop': The Oyan movement recounts the January protests in Kazakhstan

By Paolo Sorbello
Accused of stirring up the protest by the president and political analysts, activists from Oyan, Qazaqstan! tell their version of the story of the protests and violence that shook Kazakhstan.


