Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Louis Maqhubela, pioneering and enigmatic South African painter

By Marilyn Martin, Honorary Research Associate at Michaelis School of Fine Art, University of Cape Town
The pioneering South African artist Louis Khehla Maqhubela passed away on 6 November 2021 at St Thomas’ hospital in London, UK, a few days after his wife Tana Maqhubela also passed. He leaves behind an important and iconic legacy.

He created a bridge for South Africa’s urban, black ‘township artists’ of the 1950s, 60s and 70s. The move that he offered away from prescriptive expressionism and into internationalist styles and concerns can hardly be overestimated.

Early years


Maqhubela…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


