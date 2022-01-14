Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Novak Djokovic's visa cancelled 'in the public interest', with possible 3-year ban from Australia

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced late Friday he had cancelled tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa “on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”.

Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to seek an immediate injunction against his deportation.

The government had delayed all week responding to the Federal Circuit Court’s Monday quashing of the original decision by Border Force officials to cancel the Serbian player’s visa when he arrived in Australia.

The delay was partly due to extensive material provided by Djokovic’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Remembering Louis Maqhubela, pioneering and enigmatic South African painter
~ In Georgia, six months after the tragic death of journalist, authorities blame drug overdose
~ Typhoon Rai overwhelms the Philippines’ Queen City of the South
~ Death of a student sparks debate on religious community-run housing in Turkey
~ Ambitious tree planting goals in Asia lack diverse tree seeds from native species
~ German Court Orders Protection of People with Disabilities in Triage Decisions
~ Poland, Romania and Lithuania ordered to compensate CIA victim
~ Latest isolation rules for critical workers gets the balance right. But that's not the end of the story
~ Indonesia is the world’s largest seaweed producer but why are prices so volatile?
~ Vital Signs. The 3 problems with fines for not reporting positive COVID tests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter