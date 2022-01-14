Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia is the world’s largest seaweed producer but why are prices so volatile?

By Zannie Langford, Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Irsyadi Siradjuddin, Universitas Islam Negeri Alauddin Makassar
Jing Zhang, Research Officer, The University of Queensland
Nunung Nuryartono, Dean, IPB University
Scott Waldron, Associate Professor in International Agricultural Development, The University of Queensland
Over a million coastal people in Indonesia rely on income from seaweed farming, contributing to the country’s rapidly expanding seaweed industry.

Demand for the seaweed extract carrageenan, used as a gelling agent in many processed foods, has been driving the growth. Currently, Indonesia is the world’s largest carrageenan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


