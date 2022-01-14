Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

German Court Orders Protection of People with Disabilities in Triage Decisions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Plenary session in the Bundestag in Berlin, January 12, 2022. © 2022 ddp images/Sipa via AP Images In a December 2021 ruling, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court ordered lawmakers to protect people with disabilities against discrimination during medical triage decisions. Nine people with disabilities had filed a complaint with the court in June 2020 alleging that the absence of federal guidance on triage decisions left people with disabilities at risk of discrimination. The complaint related specifically to intensive care treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ambitious tree planting goals in Asia lack diverse tree seeds from native species
~ Poland, Romania and Lithuania ordered to compensate CIA victim
~ Latest isolation rules for critical workers gets the balance right. But that's not the end of the story
~ Indonesia is the world’s largest seaweed producer but why are prices so volatile?
~ Vital Signs. The 3 problems with fines for not reporting positive COVID tests
~ This WA town just topped 50℃ – a dangerous temperature many Australians will have to get used to
~ I was ensnared in Canada's harsh and unscientific African travel ban
~ COVID-19 vaccine mandates would likely face legal hurdles in Canada
~ Ocean heat is at record levels, with major consequences
~ What does 'academic freedom' mean in practice? Why the Siouxsie Wiles and Shaun Hendy employment case matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter